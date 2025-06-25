Masako Ganaha and I have warned Texas and America about a screwworm return. Four years of warnings. And in writing many times. Notice zero experts to my knowledge warned about this publicly until late in the game.



Today, four years later, Abbott claims to be proactive.



Masako’s and my screwworm predictions have been incredibly accurate even when most people never heard of screwworms.



And now I predict the infestation will grow. BECAUSE ABBOTT IS IN ON IT.

I just took the Centurions (four young men) for a helicopter and airplane ride over Colony Ridge near Houston. Colony Ridge is a massive new city built from taxpayer money to house invaders. Governor Abbott took more than $1 million from the developer.

(This part of the flight is not Colony Ridge but nearby).



Patriot David Cannon flew us in his helicopter and also airplane today. Incredible thanks to David for helping educate young men who are fully in this.



Mike Adams (Health Ranger) messaged asking me on today, so we had to crank up the helicopter and head to a stable internet connection. My taped interview with Mike Adams should post soon. We just finished.



I will leave United States tomorrow.



THANK YOU for putting Green in My Machine. Green is greatly needed. This work is expensive. And vital.

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow