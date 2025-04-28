Share this postMichael’s NewsletterSchools Closed -- Big Protests Scheduled today Here in PanamaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSchools Closed -- Big Protests Scheduled today Here in Panama I will be thereMichael YonApr 28, 202520Share this postMichael’s NewsletterSchools Closed -- Big Protests Scheduled today Here in PanamaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore24Share20Share this postMichael’s NewsletterSchools Closed -- Big Protests Scheduled today Here in PanamaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore24Share
What is the protest arranged for? The Social Security or what Specific issue (if there is only one particular issue). Are there secondary, no doubt, agenda's?
Was asked to fill out a form for Tucker Carlson---asked to rank which Department. to prioritize from 1 to 5 in importance regarding cuts---State, USDA, Education, EPA, FBI, HUD--the usual suspects---was given obviously absurd programs and their agenda's---e.g.-spending XXX millions or billions of $$ for obviously ridiculous "programs".
All in all "Do you support DOGE"? tactic. It's like--"Do you support someone stopping to beat your wife". type of response was being asked. NO questions regarding obvious sources of direction of spending for these issues---Whom is directing the programs targeted? Could it be Founations/NGO's/Trusts dictating where the funding goes? Not asked and I know exactly what I'd ask--Has DOGE engaged Forensic Auditors? I won't go on but what I would ask is an uncomfortable one for Tucker to address---Primarily, Foundations and their goals but since Tucker is sponsored by The Heritage Foundation I reckon I'd be given the boot after asking my name, rack and serial #--
Reece Committee II and no screwing around--Put a Freeze on Tax Free status until these Foundations and related are peeled open--Gates fake charity? Rockefeller Foundation? FASAB?---Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board--short summary---:
The Feds can release Fictitious financial statements and budgets, Release actual financial statements, or chose not to release ANY financial statements what so ever. Understanding how this impacts your work is essential.
https://missingmoney.solari.com/fasab-statement-56-understanding-new-government-financial-accounting-loopholes/
I personally spoke with Dr. Mark Skidmore where he called me regarding my inquiries at my home in Tennessee---I had done some auditing myself and the $21 Trillion is just a drop in the ocean---I found, from their own data, up to $94 Trillion missin'. I asked--could it be in the hundreds of Trillions missin? His answer? "More than likely".
Not to get off too much but this is KEY to stopping what y'all are trying to stop.
"You owe me one more swing, boy."
God Bless y'all.
The Outlaw.
John Henry---Jonny Cash at Folsom Prison.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYh9MwKQnb8
The Safety of our Students Comes First
Looking out for the safety of the educational community: students, teachers, directors, and parents, is our priority and commitment. For this reason, from the Ministry of Education we announce that classes will be suspended this Monday 28 April in the public and private schools of the 16 school regions of the country.
The difficult decision has been adopted due to the recent announcements of SUNTRACS and related groups, who have announced street closures in different parts of the country, which could create risks for the educational community and its safe arrival at the schools.
In addition, the complex scenario has meant, in recent days, that the teaching community, which has decided to keep itself in compliance with its duty inside the classrooms, has suffered attacks and harassment. These facts go against the noble mission of the educator.
We thank you for the understanding and support from all those convinced that the students should not be used as a political shield for any political cause that agitates the country.
We extend to the educational community and the general population the call to stay informed through our official accounts.