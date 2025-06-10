Below is a map of schedule violence for 14 June 2025.



Mike Flynn sent this link containing the map: https://www.nokings.org

The scheduled uprising coincides with:

250th Birthday U.S. Army — 14 June 1775

79th Birthday Donald Trump — 14 June 1946

The NoKings posting could be psyop (war)

Or the NoKings posting might not be psyop (also war)



Please listen to my interview with Mike Adams and two friends:



Mike Adams interview

