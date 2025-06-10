Below is a map of schedule violence for 14 June 2025.
Mike Flynn sent this link containing the map: https://www.nokings.org
The scheduled uprising coincides with:
250th Birthday U.S. Army — 14 June 1775
79th Birthday Donald Trump — 14 June 1946
The NoKings posting could be psyop (war)
Or the NoKings posting might not be psyop (also war)
The number of NGO's (how many are funded by state or federal funds) that are supporting the NoKings.org website is staggering. as you said, Michael:
either way, the Left and Anarchists and illegal immigrants and Antifa, etc are already fighting.
~ Ginger Breggin
What if they threw a war and nobody came?