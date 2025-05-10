Michael’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
16m

Banker's Wives need new shoes, don't you know.

All kinds of wars keep the $$$ flowing into the BIS not accountable to anybody or any entity beyond itself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diane Britson's avatar
Diane Britson
23m

Tks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Yon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture