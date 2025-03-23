23 March2025

Panama City, Panama

I first published about these a few days ago. And today saw for myself. Boaters around here see this drones and often wonder what they are.

This drone is today in a boatyard in Amador — Panama City.



Solar panels on sail, and hull.

Plenty of sun here.

The craft has U.S. flag but I did not ask who actually owns/operates it.

Solar panels on hull.

Hull feels like fiberglass.

Must see interesting things out there.

Some of these must blow away. Ghost Drones of the Pacific. Sounds like start of AI horror book.

Propeller appears to be plastic.

Communications and sensor suite includes Starlink.

Watch sea and shore.

These little cameras can be powerful. Count nose hairs far beyond any range you would spot this thing. Peer through home or hotel windows.



Non-reflective grey is great for this sort of camouflage. This craft is not flamboyant orange — obviously made for surreptitious observation.



Silver emblem side can give away location. Basically a signal mirror.





And that’s it for night. Is midnight and just turned to 23 March 2025





