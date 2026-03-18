Routes, Resources, Ideology -- Famine, Kidnapping "Netanyahu"
Two interviews: Liz Gunn, and Coffee and a Mike
Liz Gunn — we talk about the fake “God’s children” and more:
Or copy and paste link: https://rumble.com/v779u3i-iran-war-unmasked-michael-yon-on-zionist-routes-and-depopulation-play.html
Mike Farris and I talk about famine, kidnapping, more:
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The story of Netanyahu's kidnapping/death didn't age well . . . But then, even Rush Limbaugh got it wrong once or twice a year.