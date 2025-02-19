Mind-dump, sans edit

Panama City, Panama

Last week we were back in Darien Gap. Invasion flows through the Gap are down roughly 95%. Invasion camps such as Bajo Chiquito, Lajas Blanca, and San Vicente, remain open, operational, manned, and lighted. Invaders still flow through such as Iranians we encountered face-to-face last week at Lajas Blanca after they flowed through Bajo Chiquito from Colombia.

I personally have spent months in and around these camps since shortly after Biden was installed.

I was present on 18 April 2022 when an entourage including Department of Homeland Security chief Alex Mayorkas landed in four Blackhawk helicopters near San Vicente camp, and then motored to the camp. I was there. Having waited four more days in a 1-star hotel where I spent months.

Mayorkas landed to bring more support to increase invasion flows. Invasion and destruction of America was the specific intent of mission. This is not hidden. They say and write these things. Explicitly. And they take action. Such as invading United States and dozens more countries. Ireland is essentially already dead. Having crossed the demographic event horizon.

Mayorkas previously had been a board member at HIAS — a major invasion coordinator with global offices. One of those offices is 1 minute walk from the front gate of San Vicente camp in Darien. We were just there, again, last week. I have had many breakfasts with the HIAS crew. They seem to alternate. Maybe management does not want workers to know too much. I do no not know.

More than 1 million invaders crossed through Darien Gap from 2022 through 2024. More than 25,000 Chinese crossed in 2023 alone. And this is only the Darien Gap route. There are many more.

Defunding USAID has had a tremendously positive impact on slowing the flows.

But as I and others have said for years — we must defund, dismantle, and prosecute the United Nations. If United Nations is left intact, all is for naught. The invasions will continue after a temporary slowdown. We can win. But we must war toward complete victory. Not a negotiated settlement, “discussions,” or anything short of total victory.

The communist playbook includes the famous strategy “talk talk fight fight”. The talk-clock has run out. Stop all talks. Time for Action.

Question for United States: Why are US tax-slaves paying for invaders to stay in down town Panama City — far away from the key airports — at a nicer hotel than our Burning Edge Teams stays in at our own expense?

Closing note

It is important to use the dreaded vertical pronoun “I” at these times. I read and see so many reports from “experts” who never have been to Darien. Many have not been to any of the invasion routes. Going there…matters. Many courageous Americans have spent years on the southern border — some have been arrested — while risking their lives to warn Americans about the invasions. Just one hour with just one of those people is worth far more than the latest “CIA” “analyst” whose “knowledge” comes from mainstream media. As for those of us on the frontlines, we see straight through it.

