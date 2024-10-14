Remember When…back during the Afghanistan war…when General Stanley McChrystal was one of the most popular and influential Generals in America. And I stood nearly alone against McChrystal and his ecosystem. And BOOM…turned out to be 100% correct.

And McChrystal was fired. Media and “analysts” often attributed this to the Rolling Stone article by Michael Hastings, now dead.

Hasting was just as bad. Having accused me of covering up war crimes. Maybe Hastings was on drugs again. But in any case, Hastings is now mysteriously dead after the famously weird car crash.

Reality check. Only a very few people know the real story. I was largely behind the McChrystal firing, and the firing and demotion of BG Daniel Menard nearly simultaneously. Hastings was just a shooting star.

Fast forward…

McChrystal supported death jab mandates.

McChrystal disagrees we are being invaded on the US “border”. Stanley McChrystal has been openly against using the US military to close the border.

And now McChrystal supports Kamala Harris. Cannot make up this stuff.

I write these next words with intense emphasis. We are on our own. Nobody running for President is on our side.

I am American. Not a slave. Face the enemy!

Editors Note: According to the Washington Post, McChrystal is “ the runaway corporate leader. A board member or adviser for at least 10 companies since 2010, according to corporate filings and news releases, he also leverages his experience to secure lucrative consulting contracts on topics distant from defense work, such as managing the coronavirus pandemic for state and local governments. The general, who was dismissed after being quoted in 2010 disparaging then-Vice President Joe Biden, has made millions from corporations, governments and universities, commanding six-figure salaries for some of his board positions and high five-figure speaking fees.”



McChrystal is heavily invested financially and socially in many companies that profit from destabilization and conflict. Earlier reporting has stated he voted for Obama. - ed.