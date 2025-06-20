20 June 20225

Iranian missile strike at Haifa:

Significant warheads proving the farce of “Iron Dome.”

Iran is unlikely to run out of ammunition. Note the train from China to Iran:

Large Chinese aircraft are landing in Afghanistan and Iran.



Likewise, Russia and Pakistan are “all in” with Iran. Pakistan borders Iran. Afghanistan also borders Iran. Americans invested in a large mineral survey of Afghanistan. And then China moved in.



Just as we built a Canal through Panama. And China is moving in. Despite the farce Trump is taking it back. Simply false. This may change later, but for now is simply false.



The map below is from my friend Matt Bracken. Former Navy SEAL officer and author. Matthew went with me to Darien Gap. Matthew recently returned from Ireland after looking at the Irish genocide. (Note: Israel also threatened Ireland).

Zionists destroyed dozens of hospitals in Gaza. And built this hospital and a legitimate military target just next to each other. All these things are war crimes.

The above hospital was built next to legitimate military target. A war crime per se. Like putting missiles on a hospital roof. And then when an Israel hospital next to a legitimate target is hit — calls of “war crime!” scream across the waves.



On war crimes. Actual genocide is occurring across Gaza. Everyone can see it other than the cult members:

Israelis use vehicles to destroy crops to create famine.

Look closely at the following images.

Creating famine is a war crime. Everyone can see this. The world can see this.



This brings grave global implications.

United States is partners with Zionists who openly are committing genocide. Zionists who are bleeding us and weakening us in the face of China and more. We are being destroyed by alliance with the Zionist state called Israel. Also called Zionstan.

Notice vehicle fighting positions. I was in similar on Iraqi fighting positions on the Iranian war down near Basra. From a previous war between Iran and Iraq sponsored in part by USA. These are basically foxholes for vehicles.

Fighting positions in Gaza

All this can be seen today on Google Earth.

Some islands of agriculture left intact. My guess is these are valuable resources such as trees that some future colonizer wants to keep intact.

Note many vehicle marks appear methodical like lawnmowers. On Google Earth you can look for hours at the damage.

Gaza farmland vs Israel above.

Meanwhile, a real-estate and casino guy is playing President in the nuclear movie. Next to the Eurasian-atheist Mileikowsky. Whose family moved from Poland and changed name from Mileikowsky to Netanyahu to blend in.



In the movie, Mileikowsky the white-guy plays semite and Jew called “Netanyahu”. He is neither Jew nor semite. Mileikowsky was chosen for his command of English, knowledge of America, and ability to fool Americans with plausibility of being a “chosen one.” Two frauds in the cockpit.



Meanwhile, drug-addled children support Hamas. Drugs and brainwashing create Psychos-R-US. The Madness of Crowds.



PLEASE READ:



1) Rape of the Mind by Joost Meerloo, 1956.

2) Memoirs of Popular Delusions and The Madness of Crowds, Charles MacKay, 1841

3) The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind, Gustave Le Bon, 1895



And remember — the Bible is a survival manual.

You will be enriched.

Thank you for your support. I need it to work. Now going on interview with Masako Ganaha and Emerald Robinson.





The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow