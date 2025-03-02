Yaviza

Mind dump, sans edit

Panama City, Panama

02 March 2025



Important background to understand things you will see in the future.



Make sure to remember the name YAVIZA and remember where Yaviza is.



This is Yaviza. In Darien Province, Panama. This literally is the edge of Darien Gap. Highway 1 — Panamerican Highway — ends at Yaviza. If you head up Highway 1, you can end with the Polar bears in Alaska.



Two bridges are being built by Yaviza. One is shown on the map above.



I found these bridges and then brought down Burning Edge team including Masako Ganaha, Ann Vandersteel, Al Johnson. We brought others including Epoch Times, Dr. Chris Martenson, Dr. Brett Weinstein, Laura Loomer, George McMillan, and dozens more. This put it on the international map. BURNING EDGE in action.



Despite people denying these two bridges are heading to Colombia to connect Polar Bears with Penguins at the tip of South America, I assure you they are. This has massive implications. And if you are a business person, many implications and opportunities are apparent. If you are a serious military person, other implications are apparent. If you are a biologist, you see the disaster unfolding.



Go see.



Insofar as putting big things on the map, BURNING EDGE did same at Colony Ridge in Texas after the vital tip off by Todd Bensman. Todd was David’s Eyes on Colony Ridge. Todd then brought me and then I brought Ann Vandersteel and we rounded up Congressmen, Daily Wire, Doc “Pete” Chambers, and others, and put Colony Ridge on the map. Massive outcomes continue to unfold from Colony Ridge. Lawsuits, raids, etc.



The footbridge at Yaviza is the only current bridge. Masako Ganaha crossed recently with Al Johnson and an Embera friend.



Remember YAVIZA. You will see Yaviza again and again.



Please support this very expensive and often perilous work. This is important for all of us.





