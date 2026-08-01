Phosphate/Fertilizers -- Morocco, Iraq, Florida, China, Argentina/Brazil -- Strait of Gibraltar

01 August 2026

Sign in Morocco in 2021: Arabic on top, Tifinagh script below

Phosphate Museum in Polk County, Florida

From Museum in Mulberry, Florida

Shark teeth from Mulberry Phosphate Mine — when we were children in Polk County, trips to the mines for fossil hunts was epic fun.

Museum in Mulberry, Florida









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