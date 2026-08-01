Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

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Phosphate/Fertilizers -- Morocco, Iraq, Florida, China, Argentina/Brazil -- Strait of Gibraltar

Bone Valley

01 August 2026

Sign in Morocco in 2021: Arabic on top, Tifinagh script below
Phosphate Museum in Polk County, Florida
From Museum in Mulberry, Florida

Shark teeth from Mulberry Phosphate Mine — when we were children in Polk County, trips to the mines for fossil hunts was epic fun.
Museum in Mulberry, Florida





For private consultations, please write CONSULTATION in the subject heading and email to Michael.Yon@protonmail.com. My fee is one ounce of gold or currency equivalent, payable in advance by any method listed below:

Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.

For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com

Or mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618

If you wish to send precious metals, please email. FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com

Other methods. Please SUBSCRIBE, SHARE, SUPPORT:

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

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Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618


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