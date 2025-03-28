War is all about conditions.



Conditions for war with China accrue at accelerating rate. Pick a favorite inflection point. Say it started there. Some pick Kissinger. Who also was a product of previous conditions.



Military officers first started warning me about China long before I first stepped foot in China. Turns out…they were right.



Old-school military leaders, with habits of studying history, tend to hit more than miss.



To avoid history is to self-condemn to tactical thinking. Some tacticians are great and needed. The plumbers of war. The most serious American plumbers tend to aggregate in special operations forces. And of those a subset who study history may rise to great abilities.



Great Abilities and great Rank are not rigidly connected. And at some point in our current organizational structure, great Rank seems inversely correlated to Ability.



Take this guy for example. CQ Brown became a 4-star general and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The highest ranking U.S. military leader. As an average man, Brown is pretty smart. But for that level of responsibility, Brown is jelly. Racist, emotional, and retarded. Perfect goo. Not too dumb, not too smart.



Malleable goo required for the job of dismantling United States and setting conditions for genocide against whites and asians.

We cannot survive as a nation while covered in goo.



Both Blackrock and China wish to continue the invasions into the Americas, Europe, and beyond. And Blackrock is heavy DEI. DEI that gets Goo into power.



Conditions have been set after generations of bearded-boys gaining a critical mass over the real leaders. There will be conflict over Panama Canal to the horizon of foreseeable future. This was known before the Canal was built.



I increasingly expect military action.





