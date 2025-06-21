You’ve seen how accurate my predictions on Panama, Ukraine…and so many more. Israel appears to be deadman walking.
Meanwhile, from Panama, as predicted so many times:
Many people told me of their ideas to leave America or Europe and move to Panama. I said stop…think this through.
UPDATED: Panama Security Alert – Bocas Del Toro Province – U.S. Embassy Panama City (June 20, 2025)
Location: Bocas Del Toro Province including Changuinola and the islands of the Bocas Del Toro Archipelago
Event: Due to continuing and escalating civil unrest in Changuinola Provence including the temporary closure of the Changuinola airport, the Panamanian government declared a state of emergency to restore order. The situation on the mainland is now also affecting essential supply chains to the islands of the Bocas Del Toro Archipelago and the ability to travel to and from the islands may be limited. U.S. Government Personnel are now prohibited from traveling to both the mainland and the islands of Bocas del Toro until further notice.
Actions to Take:
Avoid traveling to all areas of Bocas Del Toro Province including Changuinola and the islands of the Bocas Del Toro Archipelago.
If you are already in Bocas Del Toro Province consider sheltering in place or leaving the province if you are able to do so safely.
Avoid areas experiencing civil unrest.
Monitor local media for updates and adjust your travel plans accordingly.
Keep a low profile.
Review your personal security plans.
Assistance:
U.S. Embassy Panama City
+507-317-5000
Follow our U.S. Citizen Consular Information channel on WhatsApp:
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjndjDeOMzH9j8h52n
State Department – Consular Affairs
888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444
Michael Yon assessment — this is part of the same war Israel is in. And Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, United States of course…this is Global War.
And many more. This all is part of this:
And the map above is merely a subset of the issues. This is global war.
Big boy war:
Sorry, but are the burning vehicles in Panama as seen in your video clips a result of a local group or groups acting up? If so, are they inspired by the CCP or other bad actors? Thanks.
Also, in addition to Carl's question....what is approx. location of Bocas del Toro .....in relationship to the bridges and downtown?