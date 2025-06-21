You’ve seen how accurate my predictions on Panama, Ukraine…and so many more. Israel appears to be deadman walking.



Meanwhile, from Panama, as predicted so many times:

Many people told me of their ideas to leave America or Europe and move to Panama. I said stop…think this through.



UPDATED: Panama Security Alert – Bocas Del Toro Province – U.S. Embassy Panama City (June 20, 2025)

Location: Bocas Del Toro Province including Changuinola and the islands of the Bocas Del Toro Archipelago

Event: Due to continuing and escalating civil unrest in Changuinola Provence including the temporary closure of the Changuinola airport, the Panamanian government declared a state of emergency to restore order. The situation on the mainland is now also affecting essential supply chains to the islands of the Bocas Del Toro Archipelago and the ability to travel to and from the islands may be limited. U.S. Government Personnel are now prohibited from traveling to both the mainland and the islands of Bocas del Toro until further notice.

Actions to Take:

Avoid traveling to all areas of Bocas Del Toro Province including Changuinola and the islands of the Bocas Del Toro Archipelago.

If you are already in Bocas Del Toro Province consider sheltering in place or leaving the province if you are able to do so safely.

Avoid areas experiencing civil unrest.

Monitor local media for updates and adjust your travel plans accordingly.

Keep a low profile.

Review your personal security plans.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Panama City

+507-317-5000

Panama-ACS@state.gov

Embassy website

Follow our U.S. Citizen Consular Information channel on WhatsApp:

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjndjDeOMzH9j8h52n

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Panama Country Information



Michael Yon assessment — this is part of the same war Israel is in. And Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, United States of course…this is Global War.



Panama:

Panama:



And many more. This all is part of this:

And the map above is merely a subset of the issues. This is global war.

Big boy war:



Please out Green in my Machine. Because I need it. Thank you!

Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow