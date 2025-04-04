Panama: SecDef Pete Hegseth coming to Panama Monday.
Am seeing many US military — and sus Chinese
Based on scents, whispers, and experience, I strongly suspect U.S. military is setting stage to come back to Panama in larger numbers to places like Fort Sherman, Howard AFB, a few others, and Darien.
The seconds required to make the photo below represent the total number of seconds I have watched television in 2025.
I was on interview today with Maria Zeee when Suntracs communists marched down this Panama street trying to rally support. Maybe two-hundred total. Not more than three-hundred.
keep us posted. lots happening down there
I've suspected for some time now that The Long March through the Institutions has reached the end stages; and now with the role players on their marx, they're ready to crank the vise. Not a fan of DoD global adventurism, and certainly not classic IC-designed destabilizations. As I noted in an earlier post, I think our real enemies are crawling in our underwear, and the limp response of most of our GOP elected representatives (with whom our only hopes lie, sad to say) leaves me with ominous and persistent contemplation of how this all plays out. For goodness' sake, most of them act and speak as if this were still 2018. If Harris had won, we'd be just as doomed as every other western nation on Earth seems to be right now.