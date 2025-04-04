Based on scents, whispers, and experience, I strongly suspect U.S. military is setting stage to come back to Panama in larger numbers to places like Fort Sherman, Howard AFB, a few others, and Darien.

The seconds required to make the photo below represent the total number of seconds I have watched television in 2025.

I was on interview today with Maria Zeee when Suntracs communists marched down this Panama street trying to rally support. Maybe two-hundred total. Not more than three-hundred.







