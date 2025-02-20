PANAMA City -- Potential for violence is increasing dramatically here in Panama -- significant chance of to fatalities before the weekend is out. Multiple accelerants combining. United Nations is a common theme inside all of the accelerants.



HIAS is a common theme among all invasion routes through Latin America, and from Africa.



A violent force is building within Panama. Suntracs — remember their name — will be a prime formation. This all is becoming no-kidding dangerous. We will be watching from up close and personal.



Suntracs: https://suntracspanama.com



My expenses will be skyrocketing due to situation. Please help immediately:





