PANAMA City -- Potential for violence is increasing dramatically here in Panama -- significant chance of to fatalities before the weekend is out. Multiple accelerants combining. United Nations is a common theme inside all of the accelerants.
HIAS is a common theme among all invasion routes through Latin America, and from Africa.
A violent force is building within Panama. Suntracs — remember their name — will be a prime formation. This all is becoming no-kidding dangerous. We will be watching from up close and personal.
Suntracs: https://suntracspanama.com
Michael, You’ve spoken with Tucker Carlson if I remember correctly. If you are able to contact Tucker again, could you not have another interview with him re the need to get out of the UN and why? I would also suggest you put out feelers to Elon that he should investigate the USG and our UN involvement… And I will also contact both of them on their sites. There’s got to be someway to get through to them.
Stay safe