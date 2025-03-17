There was an explosion at La Chorrera power plant.

The outrage happened last night while I was working. Power blinked here. Generators kicked on. Panama City went dark but many hotels and businesses went straight to backup power.

My water was out today for about four hours. I keep several days water back-up at all times. So no water dramas but others may have had issues. I can go weeks without a bite off food so my backup supply is literally just water, pink sea salt, and a water filter. I bought more sea salt just a few days ago in case something happened on the full moon. So with my water filter and salt I am good and highly functional for at least one month.

Many Panamanians thought the power outage was due to Americans invading. Which was a solid and reasonable guess. And I was watching for flashes of light and booms.



The moon was bright. You may remember my saying that any military invasion might happen on or about 14 March when moon is bright, or might happen on a new moon when very dark. Am not saying there will be invasion. I do not know. But chances are significant. And if we have any serious commanders left, and if Trump listens to them, any invasion would likely happen come on a very dark or very bright night.



