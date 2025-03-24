Happy Monday Morning
More actions called in Panama. This flier calling for action re numerous grievances calls for national protest on Wednesday, 26 March 2025.
This note below from Venezuelan expresses total support for the protests against the “illegitimate President Jose Raul Mulino.” Also calling for solidarity of regional communists.
This work will become far more dangerous.
National Protest!
Against Law 462, against the reopening of the mine, No to the damming in the Indio River, No to the high cost of living, No to the expanded routes of the metro, in defense of the freedom of unions, in defense of national sovereignty, and human rights, the struggle continues.
The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) expresses its total support for the demonstrations against the illegitimate president Jose Raul Mulino. We are always at the side of our unconditional allies of SUNTRAC, with the leadership of our comrade Saul Mendez and we urge the teachers unions to overthrow imperialism in Panama. Count on our support in every sense, so that together we can build the dream of the great nation. That the Panama of tomorrow will be the Venezuela of today only depends on your strength, your will, and bravery. As affirmed by Rector Flores of the University of Panama, “There is no peaceful revolution.”
Long live the Panamaniam unions!
Long live the Latin American revolution!
Long live the solidarity of the people!