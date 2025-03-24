Happy Monday Morning

More actions called in Panama. This flier calling for action re numerous grievances calls for national protest on Wednesday, 26 March 2025.

This note below from Venezuelan expresses total support for the protests against the “illegitimate President Jose Raul Mulino.” Also calling for solidarity of regional communists.

This work will become far more dangerous. Financial support puts me in better positions in safer conditions. Thank you!

Share

Please Make David See Again

Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, More

PayPal

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32608

\