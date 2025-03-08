Interesting account from Masako. Masako is very knowledgeable on an array of related topics:
Entire interview: https://rumble.com/v6qb634-determination-of-deported-illegals-masako-ganaha.html
Masako Ganaha, a Japanese independent journalist talks WEF, encountering Klaus Schwab, the political landscape in Japan, not seeing any signs of mass deportations on her recent trip to Panama, a conversation with a Chinese man being sent back to China for trying illegally to enter America, CBDC, Blackrock, and much more. PLEASE SUBSCRIBE LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST!!!
"Coffee and a Mike" Show
https://x.com/CoffeeandaMike/status/1898214397346259054
Very wise and observant young lady---"The enemy of my enemy is my friend."--------Non-sense.
God bless y'all Miss Masako.