James Lord
7m

Starlink Service Is Suspended

The Government of Panama has ordered all internet service providers to suspend temporarily service in their region. The governmental order requires that all services be deactivated immediately and at least until 25 July. We will do everything possible to restore service as soon as possible.

All billing has been paused and will not be reapplied until service is reestablished. If you are currently expecting (or awaiting) an order (or request) or have other questions, please contact Support.

Marcia
9m

This must break you heart, Michael. You have grown to know so many there.

