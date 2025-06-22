Big Honey tolja— Panama and Israel likely gonna be shredded. Same war, different battlefields. Routes and resources.
Snail Mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.
Edward R. Murrow
Starlink Service Is Suspended
The Government of Panama has ordered all internet service providers to suspend temporarily service in their region. The governmental order requires that all services be deactivated immediately and at least until 25 July. We will do everything possible to restore service as soon as possible.
All billing has been paused and will not be reapplied until service is reestablished. If you are currently expecting (or awaiting) an order (or request) or have other questions, please contact Support.
This must break you heart, Michael. You have grown to know so many there.