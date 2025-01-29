I made this photograph on 24 January 2025. The crane is building the Chinese Bridge. Bridge 4. Progress is swift.



Chinese must be kicked out of here. And easily as importantly — if not far more — we must defund United Nations and dismantle United Nations. United Nations is our blood enemy and works on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.



Shutting Darien Gap, re-taking Panama Canal and renaming to Grant-Roosevelt Cut, means nothing if we leave the main force of the enemy intact. We must defund, dismantle, and bury the United Nations. Otherwise the rest of this is just show and tell.



