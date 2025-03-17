Note from important source:

About 68 Labor unions met today. They agreed to protest on Tuesday. They confirm once again their resolve to shut down the country starting Friday, March 21.

Labor unions are preparing to indefinitely shut down Panama. Friday will be the big deal. All will be blocked. Most services discontinued. Including construction, schools, medical services, some security -related jobs, ports, and port services.

Note from Michael Yon: I am told there is no plan to forcibly close the Canal. Roads leading to Canal and ports are to be forcibly closed. This is violation of treaty and could lead to U.S. invasion. Trump has ordered U.S. military to plan for invasion.



