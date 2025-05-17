United States Created Panama, and the Panama Canal. Americans brought abilities and organization nobody on earth possessed. And through fighting Mosquitos, bringing hygiene, and infrastructure— AMERICANS created something China definitely will cut up, chew up, digest, and absorb…if do not stop it.



Americans created Panama — which had been colonized by Spaniards and others for 400 years.



Americans created the Railroad: 1855.

Americans created Panama: 1903

Americans Fought Mosquitos in a serious, deadly war lasting years

America created Panama Canal: 1914 — which had defeated all comers.



And then Colonizers called Americans “Colonizers”.



And then weak idiots who never crack a history book, gave OUR CANAL to Panama for $1. Americans never colonized Panama. In return for creating the Railroad, Panama itself, beating down Yellow Fever, Malaria, and a lot more, then creating the Canal — we kept a 10-mile swathe (five miles each side of Canal) — Panama got rich and kept the rest.



And then in a move only the most feeble-minded would do — we gave it all away. GAVE OUR CANAL AWAY. And that mistake may become a major cause of death of United States.



Slaves!

Stand!

Be MEN!



Winning is Vital -- Please help

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618