Important to bear in mind: United Nations has an extensive headquarters complex just beside the Panama Canal. This is former US Army South Headquarters, known in previous times as Fort Clayton.

America surrendered Our Canal to a cabal under guise of “returning it to Panama.” Panama never owned the Canal. United States created Panama and the Canal. In fact, USA created Panama by sponsoring rebellion and split from Colombia. To create the Canal. Routes and Resources.

China is 100% moving to take all of Panama and the Canal. If this is not thwarted, at this rate, Panama will take it all. Panama itself, and the Canal, are extremely important to USA and to serious globalist ambitions.

