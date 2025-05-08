Austin, Texas

08 May 2025



This is a mind-dump sans edit. Doc “Pete” Chambers and I will go on with Mike Adams today so we are heading to Mike soon. Thank you for your financial and moral support. I need this to operate.



The “experts” are at it again. Most are wildly wrong year-on-year but are still called “experts.”



EEPs are

“Experts”

“Emotionals”

Puppets (Propagandists)



”Experts” typically come with perfect hair and perfect paper credentials.

”Emotionals” are too emotionally invested to be trusted with rational thought

Propagandists need no introduction and are often drawn from the types EEs.



When panning for 24k truth, EEPs are mud.



EEPs who shouted the Ukraine war would end quickly (in favor of Russia or in favor of Ukraine), and then double down that the “Gaza Operation” would be quick, should be dismissed. They are EEPs. Mud is deadly in war. Go around the mud. Watching mainstream media is akin to willingly walking through chest high mud.



Many EEPs got all four of these things wrong:



1) “Ukraine” War quick (in favor or Russia, or in favor of Ukraine)

2) Gaza “easy”

3) Houthis “easy” to shut down

4) Darien Gap cannot be closed



Many got all four wrong. Dismiss them all when it comes to Pakistan vs India. EEPs who did not get the above right, are the hucksters saying I will do this in my head:



Et/t + (u * Et)/x + (v * Et)/y + (w * Et)/z = - (r * u)/x - (r * v)/y - (r * w)/z - 1/(Re*Pr) * { qx/x + qy/y + qz/z}



It’s just carnival tricks.



We need ACCURATE predictions from reliable sources who prove accurate many times over many years. Consistency against the odds. Emotional stability to call the ball where it lands no matter how the crowd celebrates or explodes in anger.



I will go on record with only general observations about the energy in the system and how this likely will go.



Complex Wars like this tend to:



1) GROW

2) Grow UNPREDICTABLY

3) Last LONGER than most EEPs predict (EEPs tend to predict short wars)



Nobody knows who “wins.” This could fizzle or go into regional and global war. Nobody knows. My instinct — more intuitive than deductive — this will GROW from here.



Known: Pakistan vs. India is fantastically dangerous. Sky is the limit. Could produce massive HOP (Human Osmotic Pressure) — with massive migrations, famine, pandemic.



My warnings for five years about widespread famines: famine conditions continue to accrue. Our global food system is losing resiliency. Remember, five years ago, I took much flak warning we could endure famines in USA. The response was typically “Don’t you realize we are the world’s #1 food exporter?” Yes, I do. And be warned.



Predicting how this all goes is too complex other than in general terms. Be prepared for the worst and if that passes without issue we will have prepared and practiced for when it matters.



China and Russia obviously are deeply involved. If China (or other major player) knows its economy is crashing, or some other strategic motivation exists — someone might ‘help’ with closing some sea lanes such as Hormuz, Bab el Mandeb, Suez, Panama Canal, Malacca. And others.



Would the Pillars of Hercules remain clear? I have no idea — nor does anyone else.



This obviously is related to Iran and more. None of this can be understood using microscope. Got to go wide angle, high, and with historical context.



If global sea trade is great inhibited, or there are mass, enduring electrical outages in major/strategically situated countries — famines will follow. With famines come government overthrows. And HOP.



Note: Pakistan is member of SCO. The “Other NATO”. SCO member states include:



China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, India, Iran, and Uzbekistan.



And so, Pakistan and India are both in Shanghai Cooperative Organization. Fake SCO alliance won’t get in the way. NATO “alliance” did not prevent USA from destroying Nord Stream — a direct attack on Germany’s economy and the collective economy of many NATO members. Part of the bigger war against Russia and others. (Keeping Germany separate from Russia is a Grand Strategic move).



This all is part of a much bigger war that started before our great grandparents were born. The Great-Great-Game.



We know a subset of globalists are working to depopulate the world through various mechanisms such as death jabs and famine. This is a perfect circumstance to create widespread famine.



—END—

This was a mind dump sans edit. Doc “Pete” Chambers and I will go on with Mike Adams today so we are heading there now. Thank you for your financial and moral support. I need this to operate. Please hit donations. Much needed and appreciated. Calling out Trump and others is bad for finances but important. They will come and go.



GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32608