Dope Slaves

Kyoto, Japan

18 October 2025



Masako and I had an interesting day in Kyoto.



First, the book stores:

Then a dope store:

Marijuana remains illegal. But the normal game is unfolding. During this phase, retail and distribution networks are being developed. While prepping the information battlefield to inventory the serious stuff.

Sold as “freedom.”

In country after country, this is sold as freedom.



Own nothing. Slave.



While economies collapse and wars grow…

…sleep slave, sleep.



Attractive “nuisance” — endless stories of small children getting into gummies.



Masako and I bought this usable “toy” to show on a future podcast:

Weapons.

Children.

Slaves.

Sleeping cookies. Slaves.

Economies collapsing.



Borders collapsed.



Sleep slave, sleep.



Own nothing. Slave.

Masako and I walked out of the “freedom” store. Slave trap.



Then, as if on cue, this packaged protest marched by.



Idiocracy meets Truman Show. Genocide edition.



===END===





