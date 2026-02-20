20 February 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark

I wrote this letter to a friend this morning. She suggested I publish. I added a bit more and here goes. This is a mind-dump, sans edit:

===

Many Americans falling for the “let’s go-get-Iran” trap.

Remember 9/11: “You are either with us, or with them.”

Trump is not bothering to make a case for Americans to enter another illegal, undeclared war against Iran and the world. He’s just doing it. The tribe that uses Trump as a condom does not respect Trump, or Americans. They don’t bother justifying criminality to prey. And Trump is not worthy of respect to them or to those he continues to murder.

Arrogant narcissists brag about it. And willing victims defend their executioners.

This war brings vast consequences. We are as much targeted as are Iran and Russia. “Israel” itself is highly targeted by Zionists. This nakedly obvious to those with eyes.

Tribal narcissism is at play. Coercive, manipulative, splitting — channeled from zionists through the low-wattage Presidents such as Bush. Now channeled through low-wattage Trump.

The zionist tribe pushed death jabs into billions. That was not Iran. That was not Russia.

Most of us were highly coerced in the most manipulative manners to inject and force others to inject the poison. Many of us did not fall for it then. And we are not falling for it now. Only more so!

If you felt coerced, you were — and are — a target for liquidation. You, we, are expected to pay for it. One way or another. You will own nothing and be gone.

The same manipulative behavior patterns emanating from predatory individuals manifest with greater power at family, tribal, and cultural levels.

Masako and I recently had a couple of dinners with Japanese intelligence expert Hajime Marutani. Marutani-san mentioned that during his years working in Papua New Guinea he encountered much death and tribal fighting.

He mentioned extremely predatory behavior among the many tribes. Highly predatory — extremely violent — to all other tribes. Witch burning is normal. Marutani-san told the story of a woman whose baby died. So the tribe blamed her. Witchcraft. Hanged the witch from a tree and burned her alive.

The word for “witch” in zionist language is “antisemite.” That label is designed to justify and commit the most atrocious crimes. When you hear someone use the “antisemite” accusation against you for resisting their poison jab, resisting their genocide in Gaza, resisting their pedophilia and murder on Israel Island, resisting their war with Russia, and resisting their war with Iran, resisting LGBTQ, you are targeted.

Professional victims are calling us all witches.

I have personally witnessed similar tribal behavior in many places. This is the stuff of books, and movies, and legends that are true in spirit around the world:

And now some tribes are destroying neighbors from the military base called “Israel.” I am told from someone on the ground in “Israel” that aid from United States to Gaza is being stolen by Israel.

Professional victims, narcissistic, coercive. They would rather see America dead than alive. They need blood of Americans to fight their battles and to sip. Israel-Island, commonly called Epstein Island — was a highly predatory game for them. Where are the children?

This war will be deadly for America. We have no reason to be at war with Russia or Iran.

China, however, is moving in on us while our relationship with “Israel” is like a relationship with methamphetamine.

Professional victims are amazingly predictable.

Sense of entitlement, wildly dangerous.

My prediction for war kick-off of Zionist forces against Iran is anytime from 22 February to 03 March 2026.

The consequences may be severe.

I found the video below on YouTube. I do not know the channel. I picked it only because it describes one of the patterns of Idealization to Devaluation.

The moment you sense this behavior in a person, BLOCK them. Carve them from your life. No matter who they are. Find a way to cut ties and get away. Nothing good comes of it.

