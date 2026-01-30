30 January 2026

Stockholm, Sweden

Hello from Sweden. Masako and I took a sleeper night train from Hamburg…and that was some sort of adventure.

Please see this fantastic Omniwar interview led by Elze Van Hamelen at the incredible Solari Report.

Chinese will call this Unrestricted Warfare.

U.S. military calls it Full Spectrum War.

Omniwar:

Omniwar Interview

https://solari.com/navigating-the-omniwar-those-who-are-prepared-will-be-able-to-sail-through-it-with-michael-yon/





Please support our mission. Pages of History are opening with hurricane force.



Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.



For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com



Or mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618



If you wish to send precious metals, please email. FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com



Other methods. Please SUBSCRIBE, SHARE, SUPPORT:



Copy and paste: https://michaelyon.com/#donate

QR codes and More

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Mailed Donations are Welcome!

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

Copy and paste into browser:

https://michaelyon.com/#donate