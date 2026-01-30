Omniwar — fantastic interview by Elze Van Hamelen
We met at Solari studio in Netherlands — fantastic!
30 January 2026
Stockholm, Sweden
Hello from Sweden. Masako and I took a sleeper night train from Hamburg…and that was some sort of adventure.
Please see this fantastic Omniwar interview led by Elze Van Hamelen at the incredible Solari Report.
Chinese will call this Unrestricted Warfare.
U.S. military calls it Full Spectrum War.
Omniwar:
https://solari.com/navigating-the-omniwar-those-who-are-prepared-will-be-able-to-sail-through-it-with-michael-yon/
Please support our mission. Pages of History are opening with hurricane force.
Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.
For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com
Or mail:
Other methods. Please SUBSCRIBE, SHARE, SUPPORT:
Copy and paste: https://michaelyon.com/#donate
Another Solari interview accessible only to their paid members.
Why do you tease us so, Big Honey?
Speaking of Hamburg Germany, I was wondering if you could comment on this clip:
https://x.com/kurtcaz1/status/2016543707999171043
Looks pretty horrendous there, and coming to a city like Minneapolis, MN, if we don't fix this. Some are saying, like Promethean Action, that a Color Revolution is happening in MN, which I agree, see:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFxEEEFaCTo
Stay safe out there Mike & Masako. Semper Fi.