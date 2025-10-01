Mind Dump, Sans Edit

01 October 2025



Mind Control has many faces. The Beast is painting a new Kult onto the canvas of our collective psyche.

Every Kult needs a myth

A story

A story that spreads itself

Virally



Dark artists seek only: POWER

A Beast creates a new religion before us. Painting upon the collective psychological canvas. After a dark art stains a virgin canvas — that canvas becomes Kanvas.

Each Kanvas, a small tile. In a greater mosaic.



A jealous Kult

Submit

Or burn to ash

Submission —> burn to ash



Millions who submitted already are dead:

This Kult ends with armageddon.



Armageddon by, through, and of, the Kult.

This Kult promises safety from all danger. The Kult feeds off souls of cowards. Cowardice is clay of treason.



And now even many Americans, fashioning themselves patriots, welcome Zionist forces onto American streets:

Is Charlie Kirk dead? Or alive? Few people objectively know.

Charlie Kirk may be dead. Or Charlie Kirk may be in some secluded place growing hair and beard. Perhaps taking some surgery to make him appear wisened. That he may be returned. “Risen”. A new savior. Part of the great miracle.



Only a great fool would discount the power of brainwashing. The tectonic power at stake.

Kults often are spliced, grafted, syncretized onto predominant rivers of belief. The predominant river of belief is a sort of carrier current. With existing propagation plumbing.

Governments, as example, regularly use existing “plumbing” networks of churches and temples to insert messages. Ann Vandersteel and I had dinner with a Canadian preacher who explained to us how preachers are given a choice — preach our message and be paid, or ignore our message and suffer. A basic silver or lead proposal. Same in China and many more. Normal business.

[My apologies for writing so quickly…much going on today].

Is Charlie Kirk dead? Maybe. Maybe not. Perhaps in some future episode of this living drama Kirk may return. “Risen.” Perhaps around some opportune Easter, or some great event in the sky. “Space Aliens.” That sort of thing. Ultra-psyop.



Fact and fiction intentionally blurred.

The truest power over humans comes from Kult “magic.” Occult.

The only kult we never see is the kult we are in.

And there is nothing. Nothing. Nothing at all. That a Kult will not do. Nothing.

Every day you invest in the study of cults will return great dividends. And may save your life. Many good and innocent souls are departed because they did not invest in the study of brainwashing and cult-making.

And so they fell

into

the

pit

Some of my old readers are dead. Mysteriously. Post-jab. They were sucked into the kult and were killed quickly.

To repeat more forcefully: Time invested in study of cults is time well-invested. That investment will bear massive dividends.

Study cult-making. Now. Your life depends on your ability to spot and thwart cult recruitment.

I have tracked and found many cannibals. Such as this cannibal I found in India. They belonged to a cult. Aghor.

That’s me on the boat with an armed cannibal in India. Big Honey was muscle-honey back then. I spent much time with those culted-cannibals. Soon I would be in the wars. Facing witnessing many cult-suicide attackers.

Components of the Zionism kult are remarkably similar to Aghor. This may explain why Zionists appear to be, very subtly, purveying the idea of cannibalism under the skin of civilization. Zionists and Aghoris believe nothing is off limits. Nothing. Zionists ran Epstein Island — pedo-Island. And regularly commit assassinations and genocide. And yet “Judeo-Christians” (Zionists) give this all a pass. Against their own supposed beliefs, and certainly against their own best interests.



Serious cults do not entertain disloyalty. And you are not free to leave. In some cults, any sign of disloyalty will be met with instant punishment. Often death. Charlie Kirk appeared to be leaving the Zionist kult.



Nobody sees the cult they are in

Cults will do all things



Many times I have walked amid human flesh shredded by suicide attackers. On many days. In many places. In Arizona, I have seen TPUSA cult members staggering drunk and belligerent.

Farah was killed by al Qaeda cult Suicide Bomber in Mosul. Al Qaeda, as with Hamas, was created by Zionists. Note: Al Qaeda was not present in Iraq until we invaded.

Years studying cults and other arcana are paying huge dividends. During my cult and cannibal hunting days, and during my years in the wars, I sensed this was preparatory study for stormier days ahead. The wars were study. The cult-tracking was study. The University of Hardcore. I could sense such a time as this might come. And here it is. We have arrived.

Trump is a puppet. A coward. A tool.

Trump is a transient autumn leaf. Fluttering near the top of a dying tree. In larger mosaic, in the greatly scheme, Trump is a leaf pinned with a title. But at the end of the season, Trump is merely a Leaf on a deciduous tree.



Trump covets gold and adulation. The MICE recruitment cheeses are — Money, Ideology, Coercion, Ego. Trump is the easiest sort to control. His cheeses are ME — Money and Ego. ME, ME, ME.



Tons of gold.



Weaponized “migration” is atomizing people in a way that the replacements can be re-programmed”.



Take Ireland. People from many tribes and countries are being crammed into Ireland. No group will be in majority. Or even any significant psychological group formation. They are divided by design. Linguistically, racially, culturally, religiously, tribally, divided. Easily culled and controlled.

Eventually, the adults will be killed off. Suitable children selected as work animals for their usable lifespans. If they become sick or insane, up the chimney they go.

Disposable slaves. Non-serial numbered, fungible.



Countries like Japan, Poland, and Hungary, with strong linguistic, cultural, geographic, and social bonds, are harder to crack. All are slowly being cracked.



Intoxicants and other tools are being spread far and wide. United States, on scale, being so anthropologically diverse, is relatively simple.

The Beast has a plan. But this does not mean the Beast will succeed. The Beast is an amorphous collective whose aspirations are greater than their skills. Importantly, the body of the Beast consists mostly of cowards. Cowards are easily spotted through tells such as arrogance.



Cowardice is the basic building block of the body of the Beast. Cowards are natural traitors. And so the body of the Beast contains a fatal flaw. Exploit that flaw.

I gotta run. Much going on today. My apologies for writing so quickly.



Note: Mike Flynn just sent me a note saying Trump is being pushed, pulled, tricked into war with Russia.



This obviously could end civilization as we know it. ZIONISTS are deeply behind this push for war with Russia!

—



Please support our mission. Pages of History are opening with hurricane force.

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail donations are very welcome:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618