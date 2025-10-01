Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

Marcia
15h

Worldwide mass migration....no group in the majority....with no significant psychological group formation possible...no political power...clear description of the desired effect...a far cry from the promise of the Statue of Liberty. If people could understand that out-of-control migration is not a sign of a sympathic country but a Zionist death cult.

Thank you for the perfect ending to this newsletter. (No one can tell you wrote this post quickly!) You summarized: Cowardice is the basis building block of the body of the Beast. Cowards are naturalt traitors. And so the body of the Beast contains a fatal flaw. EXPLOIT THAT FLAW. I can see the beautiful signs in my husband and in myself of our gaining strength ...psychologically and spiritually.... clarity and a toughness. We almost expect our family and neighbors to turn on us when the SHTF. We are psychologically prepared to remain committed to the TRUTH. To never comply. To suffer if we must. In fact, I prefer to suffer than to willingly...out of fear...take part in any facet of the trickery of the Zionist's demonic lust.

3 replies by Michael Yon and others
Kent Ramsay
16h

You are sounding wise warnings Michael. Thank you and know you are in our prayers.

