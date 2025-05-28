This man murdered a journalist. His description sounds very much like an Aghori.

You may recall the American cannibal from Houston I hunted down in Indian was a practitioner in the cult of Aghor.

I messaged to a friend recently, “India: the state of Uttar Pradesh is an area I did a great deal of cannibal hunting. I will be happy to take you cannibal hunting but beware this can slightly more dangerous than war. But it is a lot of fun and every educational.”

This Indian man is in prison for murders that happened in the area I was searching and found numerous cannibals. Including American cannibal Gary Rayburn Stevenson, from Houston.

Gary joined a cult and changed his name to Giridas Rama Sitanatha. Notice Gary kept his same initials — GRS. I called him GtC — Gary the Cannibal. Which sometimes upset GtC.

I confirmed his identification card below with U.S. Coast Guard. It’s legit. Gary tried to kill me later but luckily he missed and I headed off to Iraq and Afghanistan and there witnessed different forms of cult behavior. Some of which included running into us and blowing up.



The wide open borders look very different to me than to most people. I have seen many things in 99 countries. Much war. Much savagery. Suicide bombers. Cannibals. More.

Some fish to not mix well in same aquarium. Among the millions of people who crossed our border and are now living across America, and the countless cults they brought, will be an unhealthy number of actual cannibals and suicide attackers.

And cults we know nothing about. Many Americans will join imported cults.

If I could only make a movie of my memories and show it to America…MASS DEPORTATIONS WOULD START TONIGHT.



https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2025/May/23/cannibal-raja-kolander-accomplice-get-life-sentence-for-double-murder-in-uttar-pradesh

I made this photograph after a suicide attack in Iraq. The little girl is Farah. Farah died that morning. Rest in peace.

Want of foresight, unwillingness to act when action would be simple and effective, lack of clear thinking, confusion of counsel until the emergency comes, until self-preservation strikes its jarring gong - these are the features which constitute the endless repetition of history.” ―Winston S. Churchill