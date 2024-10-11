This may sound strange — am seeing increasing information sparking my suspicions the Israeli population is as targeted by globalists as are Americans, Europeans, Canadians, and increasingly across parts of Asia such as Japan and Thailand.
And I mean targeted for widespread destruction including by people within their own government such as by Netanyahu.
I do not know. Just smells off. Something is off in Israel.
I have not been there in a long time so this is going by things I hear coming from trusted sources, often from Israelis. There appears to be some demon(s) within Israel doing extreme damage such as through the abundance of drugs/junkies. Lots of drugs in Israel and Israelis love to smoke stuff called “marijuana” but that crap is something else these days. (Think “vaccine”).
There appear to be nested genocides going on. Such as by genociding Hamas after the staged 07 October attack, and then continuing to expend all energies on war, weakening Israel to the point Israel itself may be genocided.
Judaism, sometimes referred to as The Elohim Death Cult, is not always directly associated with Zionism. But, to be sure, Zionism surely, 'grew out,' of Judaism, just as did Communism. I suspect that there are very few Israeli's who have any confidence whatsoever in Netanyahu. This is not just due to his strong encouragement for as many Israelis as possible to get the Pfizer COVID DEATH JAB. It seems to me that Netanyahu had to orchestrate the current war (and there is strong evidence that this is precisely what actually happened) with HAMAS if only to prevent himself from being arrested by the I.C.C. as a psychopath bent upon Genocide, not just among and upon the Palestinians of Gaza, but practically all of the 'non-Jewish world.' When one takes the time necessary to research Zionist Israel's history, it becomes obvious that Zionism equates to Satanism! Some unsuspecting Jews who seldom to never so much as cared to even visit the interior of any synagogue, relocated to Israel because of any of the following reasons: 1.) They could do so because they had one or more parents or grandparents who were Jewish [the typical requirement for Israeli citizenship]. 2.) They could see the ever increasing difficulty of affording decent healthcare in the U.S. and perhaps elsewhere. 3.) They assumed that since they identified as Jewish, since they did not believe in Christ and somehow 'should' relocate to Israel. ...or for any number of other reasons that seemed lo be a good idea at the time. It seems that few Israelis actually understood that the Israeli government did not operate under the 'laws' of the Old Testament as they'd assumed, but under the Satanic Talmud!
However, some Israelis have taken the time to research the basis of the modern Zionist State of Israel and upon the sort of laws under which it currently operates. This information is easily obtained from any Israeli attorney, who will tell you, up front, that most of Israel's laws ARE INDEED based upon the Talmud. However, most of these Israeli attorneys do not know much more than what is minimally necessary for them to practice law in Israel.
It is also rather easily learned that all of Israel's Basic Laws [The Basic Laws of Israel] and the General Laws [The General Laws of Israel] are still easily to be found and read free on the internet (in English, by the way.) Just so the reader shall get the real 'feel' of what passes for 'justice' in Israel is,...It IS at the very best, a HUGE JOKE! Why do I say this? Well, each of the aforementioned 'laws' have an addendum attached to them that reads (paraphrased) 'Just how this 'law is to apply in any particular case, shall be up to the judge to interpret. Since this IS the case and also if any non-Jew were to bring a lawsuit against any Jew, the Jew would be AUTOMATICALLY declared innocent of any crime(s) and the non-Jew, who brought the suit against the Jew, shall have to [typically] pay an exorbitant fine. Also, if any Jew didn't like any particular sentence handed down by any Israeli judge, all that's necessary for the ruling to be overturned is to find another judge, who, for a fee, shall be happy to overturn the prior sentence! This is not at all uncommon in modern Zionist Israel.
To sum it all up, what is written in 1st Thessalonians, chapter 2, verses 14 through 15 wraps it up quite nicely. That says (paraphrased) 'They (the Jews) have made themselves the enemies of all humanity. The previous scripture has been attributed to Jesus Christ, Himself, and the truth of that statement is every bit as true today as it was when it was 1st spoken.
Now on to the teachings of the Talmud:... In essence, the Talmud is and has been from it's inception if not THE MOST SATANIC collection of writings ever written, then it comes in a close 2nd only to the Koran! See: https://deliverancefromdemonsinjesusname.files.wordpress.com/2016/11/14570410_1697414730578414_7973954172344946924_n11.jpg?w=768
Israel: Some would say Synagogue of Satan
Perhaps
More conventional bombs have been dropped on the innocents living in Palestine than many of the largest bombing campaigns in WW2 combined.
And there's the Mossad 9-11 link that has been well established by many, including a well know journalist married to a Jew.
One thing is factual: Zionism is a destroyer.