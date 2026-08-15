Nagasaki -- The Rome of Japan: Who Nuked the Japanese and the Jesuits?

15 August 2026
German language: During the video I erroneously translate Frieden as freedom. Frieden means peace. Not Freedom. Freedom is Freiheit.
Freiheit is more important than Frieden.
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