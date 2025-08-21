Nagasaki -- Shourou-Nagashi

21 August 2025

Japan



I made the video of the fireworks on 15 August 2025. Anniversary of the day Japan surrendered in 1945. One week after America bombed this heavily Christian town, Nagasaki, with atomic bomb. The biggest Catholic cathedral in east Asia was destroyed and everyone inside was killed. Yet even after severe fire-bombings, and two atomic bombs, more Japanese have died from the death jabs than the fire-bombings and nuclear attacks combined.



And still, Japan is full-steam ahead on more jabs. The extreme power of information war.



Wars are growing. Global. Accurate information and usable analysis is absolutely vital.

A friend asked me two days ago about ideas Masako and I are discussing to allow a few capable fighters to see what we witness on the ground. Heavy study. Heavy exposure. We’ve taken about 70 to Panama, and far more to other places such as across the U.S. border. The things one sees and learns cannot be found in books.



This is the raw email I sent to a friend yesterday. She messaged back to put it here on Substack. And she’s right.



This is it.

A mind-dump, almost sans-edit:



—

On micro-campuses, we are thinking this through. We need stability and also the ability to use everything as efficiently as possible. Time is the most crucial, non-elastic resource. Hotels are not the way. We thinking it through. Hotels are fine for some things but stable platforms are a must. Measure thrice...cut once.

Many people want to meet or go to the field with us but there simply is no time for anything less than 100% seriousness. We've taken about 70 to Panama, as example. With tremendous outcomes. Better to take fewer, though. I cancelled a trip with Jordan Peterson due to wasted time. Turns out he is a zionist puppet. Too bad. I sense deep inside he is a good man but is off balance and therefore malleable and is totally captured.

Related -- look at the amount of historical study that goes into routes. This is book-set is typical of major route surveys. I do not own this set but saw it online.

Explorations & Surveys For A Railroad Route From Mississippi River to Pacific Ocean

Department of War — any Indians or anyone on these routes will be treated like any other obstacle. The Manifest Destiny with a thousand faces

If your Indian or other village was on a chosen route...BINGO. "Imminent domain" means war.

Notice who prepares these surveys: Department of War.

Same who were preparing surveys like this across the world. My Panama/Central America/Asia collection is quite serious -- but there always is more.

These many surveys are incredible. Remember...this is what Columbus was doing. And the Portuguese long before. The Portuguese took Ceuta in 1415. Columbus was not even born until 1451.

The Gadsden Purchase was about this (southern) railroad before the Civil War. The Gadsden Purchase was 1854 -- same year we opened Japan: 1854. That same year, 1854, a US Navy reconnaissance team in Panama got lost in Darien Gap jungle. There were lost for months. Seven died. Keep all this in mind. Recons and studies were going on everywhere. I have entire library on this.

Those 13-volumes of the railroad survey were published between 1855 and 1860. That railroad study, Panama, Japan -- and a huge amount more, were part of an American "Belt and Road Initiative" of epic proportions.

Suez did not open until 1869...and so the idea of "returning to Israel" was not born until British intelligence needed useful idiots to "return to Israel" to shore up some strategic ground. And thus Zionism was born and the puppet Theodore Herzl, also an energetic puppet -- launched. I've got some of Herzl's books here. The man was a kook. And Atheist, btw. Another Jew of Convenience. Like the Rice Bowl Christians. And Scott-Irish who suddenly found their Cherokee roots when the Dawes Rolls Came out and was giving away land to Indians that was stolen from Indians. Sort of like a tax rebate but with land.

Herzl was an atheist. A Jew of Convenience. If Herzl were in Texas today, he'd be a WEF RINO like Governor Abbott. Same game since approximately forever. And all the white-guy Jews of Convenience from Europe -- whiter than I am -- wanted some free land...this is an old, old story.

I see it repeated around the world through centuries. I've got the original Dawes Rolls right here. Every white man suddenly wanted to play Indian to get that land. It ain't about Jews or Catholics or Hindus. It's about humans.

And the atrocity porn waged against Gazans is EXACTLY like centuries of atrocity-porn we did against Indians. I have thousands of pages of this. Actual books about and reports to Congress about "Indian Depredations."

And where were these Indian "depredations" happening? On land we wanted. Like Gaza. Or all of fake-israel. The entire product of Israel is the product of intense information war led but UK/US. The puppet Israel-the Pinocchio came into "carnate." "It's alive!" Frankenstein.

And now Chinese are doing atrocity-porn against Japanese. They did same against Tibetans, and against Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

China is preparing for war against Japan. I've written three books on this. I've never seen a war that did not radiate information far in advance. China is preparing for war against Japanese and Americans. White people in general.

Back to America. Atrocity porn preceded the INDIAN REMOVAL ACT of 1830, and the Trail of Tears. Today, the Gaza Genocide is just one of endless global replays. In my studies over the years some obvious patterns pop out. People do genocides constantly. Asian on Asian. Black on black. Europeans on one another. Monkeys on monkeys. Ants on ants. Genocide is a fact of life and it's happening to America and Japan and the world right now -- weather modification, food issues, death jabs...more.

The fact that China and USA and others must engage in atrocity-porn to get their people to fight for routes and resources is evidence that most people will not fight for routes and resources that do not directly benefit them. But they will fight for "justice", or to force other people to heaven so they can get to heaven.

When you tie in with who ends up on a "trail of tears" of some sort, the pattern is clear. This library is filled with Indian chronicles such as the Eleventh Census (1890) on the table beside me...The Taxed and Untaxed Indians. Invaded. Conquered. Taxed.

And then come the Dawes Rolls, etc. And the Indians kept getting whittled down, drunked-down, bought out, infiltrated, moved around... The Indians as a whole (around the world) cannot handle firewater. Firewater has melted many a nation. Often used as weapons. Push the firewater into the Indians. They quickly become addicted and inert.

Now we see it in real time with indigenous in Darien Gap, and with Americans of all sorts, Canadians, Japanese, and others today. The death jabs. Fungible clowns like Rogan pushing dope and firewater. Public "schools" as total indoctrination centers.

Military drafts were, and will be again, war slavery for the amorphous "corporation." But if you don't draft your people, the other king will draft his. And will destroy you.

We have a front-row seat to history unfolding like few others witness or even vaguely understand. Many literally think the Obamas, Clintons, Bidens and Trumps of the world are actually major causative agents. They are leaves on trees. Very, very old trees. Planted so long ago nobody even knows who planted them. We can see some trees were planted by specific hands but mostly this is a wild jungle. Giant trees like CCP, Zionists, Vatican...so many. Snakes. Birds. Frogs.

The Ukraine war is about routes and resources. Though fools flood in to fight for "justice" or mercenary pay. Some get hit in the head by explosive drone and the world keeps turning without them. Having forgotten their unknown-names before their bodies cool.

Israel only exists due to Suez and other reasons. Mostly Suez. The Israelis are useful idiots. Made to think they are special and magical. They are fungible and expendable. In the end, this is a nested genocide. Gazans are being genocided and the Israelis are just as much in the way of Zionists. Israel is only a Lillypad and tool of Zionists but the zionists have lost all moral credibility.



Only the fools will fight for someone else to take the land. The 07 October attack showed in sharp relief how useful the idiots are. They were baited out there to that drug and sex party and sacrificed en masse as casus belli. The Zionists must keep the "justification" of hostages. The last thing Zionists want are hostages back.

In the 1800s, there was an entire genre of books and stories about white women kidnapped by savages. Some was real but in the end it was made into atrocity porn to take land.

The war with Iran is just getting limbered up. Treaties are nonsense. "Peace" treaties mean zero on the large scale. The tides will tide.

I have this book on the chair beside me:

The Treaty of Tordesillas

The Treaty of Tordesillas -- in which the Pope divided the world into two parts. The Portuguese, and the Spanish parts. You (Portugal) plunder your side of the line. You (Spain) plunder the other. Pope plunders both.

This 1493 treaty is why Nagasaki is so Catholic today. And DIRECTLY why Masako and I were in the private library with the Priest in Nagasaki a few days ago.

This is not a 'maybe' or a 'fuzzy.' The Treaty of Tordesillas and contemporaneous Papal- directed-agreements were the seeds of the colonial trees that grew in Panama, Mexico -- indeed the Spanish speaking countries of Latin America, and also Philippines, India, here in Japan -- and the reason we would eventually buy Florida from the Spaniards and not the Portuguese. The Adams-Onis Treaty of 1819. Florida from the Spaniards.

The Pope was a causative agent back in 1493. Planted a seed in the fertile soil of the times of exploration. A time of better navigation, better ships, and the various "Henry the Navigators" of the time. And Masako and I intend to do something along the lines of Henry the Navigator to set up a very small, elite "school."

And now the sun has risen again here in Japan. And it's coming through my window over the Erdapfel globe.

The Erdapfel globe is the oldest known terrestrial globe. Made in about 1490-1492. When Columbus sailed the ocean blue... And in 1493 the Pope made Treaty of Tordesillas.

In German, Erd means earth.

Apfel means apple.

And so, Erdapfel means potato. (Hey, I didn't invent German. I just speak it).

Our entire office and library is a study of the evolution of this system of systems. And so the Erdapfel -- with no sign of North or South America yet...sits beside me.

Coincidentally, I pulled out my copy of Gödel, Escher, Bach: An Eternal Golden Braid the other day. I wish for time to read GED again. I devoured this book many years ago. This was after the Army, before I went cannibal hunting, and then off to the wars.

We are witnessing An Eternal Golden Braid. I want to know its weave so I can -- maybe -- understand the loop.

This appears to be a strange loop, 007. You might know .007 is approximately 1/137. 1/137 is a very significant...but strange number.

There are no coincidences. "Strange" or "unexpected" just means "I don't know."

As for Masako and me, our increasingly accurate predictions are not based solely on "insider knowledge." But in watching the flow and in developing a paradigm that is predictive, and never leaves us surprised.

War is at the shores. As always. But this time beyond our shores. With weather modification, death jabs, invasions, monetary and other controls, massive waves of intoxicants -- and far more. Total, unrestricted war.



The information war component is industrial strength and evolving rapidly.

Among others, the Papal structure who created the 1493 Tratado de Tordesillas -- and other major globalist structures -- are at play in high energy states. The power structures morph and emerge. But the "weather systems" play by the same rules. The heat is up. There is chaos -- but ultimately "chaos" organizes into a braid.

Are are living in perpetual "manifest destiny". We are the Indians now. Many players, big and small.

For the Chinese, I call it Chinafest destiny. I went there to China, and to Tibet.



Tibet. as example, is source of key rivers and much mineral wealth. And so the Tibetans are now scattered genocidally across the Erd. I get emails often from Dali Lama's nephew. He seems to think one day they will go back to Tibet... Masako and I first met him in Taiwan and then again in Japan. A very intelligent man.

Routes and resources...Tibet is valuable. If you have "gold." You better have iron. Or a plan.

When you have a feel for this weave, you can study your area and start to understand what might be next. These are huge, tidal forces. The Trumps and Netanyahus are irrelevant. "Errand boys." Nothing will change if they stay or go. These forces are immense.

Human Osmotic Pressure.

As for American media, all the major "influencers" -- no matter how big -- are fungible properties. There is no exception. Starbucks sells coffee. MSM sells cholera. Cholera creates more cholera. And the never ending "cholera pandemic" of fake news.

Major influencers are actually called "properties" and "talent". They are call this in circles most people never hear from.

Puppets. Pinocchios. Some are happy being puppets in someone else's information army. Lying for profit. Destroying themselves like drug addicts.

I bought one of those Pinocchio puppets in Germany. Properties like Trump or Biden or Obama are bought. This Pinocchio hangs in my office closet. Kind of creepy. I may through it back into it’s box and bury it under boots.

Trump hangs in some Zionist closet.



Drug-pusher talents, like Joe Rogan, hang in smaller closets in the same architecture.

The CNN people [elided] may meet are fungible. Tiny gears in CNN that itself is a gear in a larger machine. CNN is not the machine. CNN itself is a property. A cog in the same machine as Fox.

Huffington Post and Breitbart were set up by Andrew Breitbart. Andrew told me Huffington and Breitbart were set up with intent to fight and play off one another. A Great Game. Andrew died suddenly, mysteriously.

Tiny puppets. Puppets of puppets of puppets. And thus I keep these little Russians around. And I bought this book because insects are vanishing from many places I go.

All the Generals/Admirals are same. All of them. All the DCIs (Directors CIA), etc, are fungible cogs. No exception. This is immense. Tidal.

I gotta go. Sun is up and there is work to do. Talk with you later. Sleep is medicine.



—

Closing note not included to my friend. This scene last week in Nagasaki evokes images of our “government” with nuclear weapons.









