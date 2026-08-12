My talk with Hajime Marutani -- a Very Interesting Man

12 August 2026
Marutani-san is a very interesting man. In early 2026, we met-up in Norway, and Denmark, researching the global war. We made this talk several months ago near Mount Fuji.
This is Part 1 of 2:
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