Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

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My talk with Hajime Marutani -- a Very Interesting Man

JAPAN at War -- Part 1 of 2

12 August 2026

Marutani-san is a very interesting man. In early 2026, we met-up in Norway, and Denmark, researching the global war. We made this talk several months ago near Mount Fuji.

This is Part 1 of 2:


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