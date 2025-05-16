Souls with this heart will be loyal. Strong Souls must not find compromise on matters that must not be compromised. There are lines that will not be crossed without blood.

I once read every letter on display at Yasukuni jinja in Tokyo. It took long and I will go back and do it again. And then sit under the cherry blossoms. With respect forever.

There is strength in these final letters. Drink from this pure fountain:

https://www.yasukuni.or.jp/english/about/will.html