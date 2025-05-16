Michael’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
8h

May all brave warriors who have unselfishly given their lives in defense of freedom eternally rest in peace with the sincere gratitude of their fellow countrymen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chris's avatar
Chris
8hEdited

I understand where you are coming from. I respect what you are saying. But are you open to the perspective that many of these letters show a deadly mix of the influence of 19th century western Romantic nationalism and the Samurai spirit, perhaps to the detriment of the people embracing these things as their truest identity? I see this in many western countries as well (the "woke" spirit comes from this place too, the reactive "anti-nationalist" side of Romanticism, embracing violently narcissistic selfhood as a kind of replacement for nationalist identity), and now in China and India and Russia and perhaps most countries worldwide, I see the same turn toward violent nationalism as a kind of replacement for God, for highest good. I'm simply not sure if our truest identity is found within nationalism, even though I too struggle with it, having ancestors in America since its inception, and believing America to be an essentially morally good place. Just thinking out loud.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Yon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture