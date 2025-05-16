Souls with this heart will be loyal. Strong Souls must not find compromise on matters that must not be compromised. There are lines that will not be crossed without blood.
I once read every letter on display at Yasukuni jinja in Tokyo. It took long and I will go back and do it again. And then sit under the cherry blossoms. With respect forever.
There is strength in these final letters. Drink from this pure fountain:
https://www.yasukuni.or.jp/english/about/will.html
May all brave warriors who have unselfishly given their lives in defense of freedom eternally rest in peace with the sincere gratitude of their fellow countrymen.
I understand where you are coming from. I respect what you are saying. But are you open to the perspective that many of these letters show a deadly mix of the influence of 19th century western Romantic nationalism and the Samurai spirit, perhaps to the detriment of the people embracing these things as their truest identity? I see this in many western countries as well (the "woke" spirit comes from this place too, the reactive "anti-nationalist" side of Romanticism, embracing violently narcissistic selfhood as a kind of replacement for nationalist identity), and now in China and India and Russia and perhaps most countries worldwide, I see the same turn toward violent nationalism as a kind of replacement for God, for highest good. I'm simply not sure if our truest identity is found within nationalism, even though I too struggle with it, having ancestors in America since its inception, and believing America to be an essentially morally good place. Just thinking out loud.