Must See Video of Angry Trump. Israel/Iran Beyond His Control. ///BREAK///Panama insurgency growing
Kayfabe + Real War
Wars Grow
Wars Grow Unpredictably
Wars Last Longer than Expected
Winner and Losers — when there are such — are often unexpected
Trump has zero control over this war. Just another combatant of many. China, Russia, and many others are involved.
Now for Panama.
My prediction on Panama remains on target. Panama is being ripped apart. Panama is a juicy sheep wearing a rack of ribs surrounded by predators. Those same predators are fighting on other battlefields across the world. The same oligarchical systems are fighting in Ukraine, Israel/Iran, and a lot, lot more.
Feigned anger if you ask me. How can we believe a man who’s been a puppet of the Zionist regime and has saber rattled Christians with noahide laws and antisemitism legislation?
Maybe Trump is not a liar...but a man trying to find someone to trust.
When you are dealing with pathological liars, then sometimes you gotta tell a few lies? Fire with fire?