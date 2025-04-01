

Professional victims are predators. On large scale, professional victimhood sets stage for dehumanizing and genociding targets. Predators with sense of entitlement tend to be especially cruel and jovial during the crimes. In some cases, Genocide, Rape and Plunder is their active victory celebration.



I travelled to Nanjing, China in 2016 to research a crucial case of professional victimhood. Chinese Communist Party is “installing firmware” into generations of Chinese to commit genocide against Americans and Japanese.





I published this article in Japan in 2017. I made the photograph at Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo.



My 2017 article follows. Please read closely. Please internalize not scan. More on Nanjing and Panama City will come up in the future. And you will understand why I republish this today. This is important to get a feel for the pulse of the war.