Todd Bensman and I spent hours with an interesting man today in Texas. The Texan toured Todd and me around to school us up on a few matters. He told us these homes made of mixed bricks and mixed stone are made from bricks and stones from stolen from constructions sites.
Snail Mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
I can see it now. Used to be in new home construction, electrical. Back in 2010 began seeing contractors/builders fencing in easily pilfered materials. Other wise very easy to lift brick, block, dimension /framing lumber, and sheets of decking, rolls of roofing felt, shingles etc. We never left spools of electrical cable on site after a day of work, but sure had some already laid out wires stolen for scrap prices.