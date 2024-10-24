Mining for Wisdom —

I just found this passage in an 1883 book. Autobiography of Indian woman Sarah Winnemucca Hopkins.

Courage and love between tribe and leaders is soil of strength and prosperity.

For instance, here in Thailand, the profound love among Thais for the incredible King Rama IX has been a powerful binding in Thailand for generations. King Rama IX was King of Kings. Respected globally. If you could see what he did to lead Thailand…many young people do not believe it. But I do, because I have seen with my own eyes.

Masako, Al, and I, recently were in a Thai museum designed to strengthen people who visit the museum. To make you stronger. Not just informed. But spiritually stronger. To fertilize more independence. More self-sufficiency. King Rama IX did not want Thais to be dependent on the Kingdom. He wanted every Thai to be strong. Able to feed self and family and lead. That is strength.

The life of King Rama IX, and the museum, are all about, individual strength, self-sufficiency, and group strength. Loyalty to self, family, and to community.

Strong and courageous leaders do not want weak slaves. Never excuse cowardice. Reward strength, and virtue. Strong, wise, and courageous leaders work hard to make all of their people more capable and proud of themselves and their people. Such was King Rama IX, and some of America’s best leaders.

Thus outside forces attack the Thai monarchy to subvert a strong nation.

Across the west, we see installation of weak and trashy puppets into power positions is a subversion strategy we see across the west today.

Cowards are natural traitors. Cowards must not be treated as equal men and women. Equal under the law, of course, but not of equal social or moral quality.

Cowards and low-quality miscreants are used by enemies to subvert entire peoples.

Courage is rain and soil where seeds of loyalty flourish.