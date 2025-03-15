Share this postMichael’s NewsletterMichael Yon with Steve Bannon todayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMichael Yon with Steve Bannon todayStart at 23 minutes Michael YonMar 15, 202533Share this postMichael’s NewsletterMichael Yon with Steve Bannon todayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore45ShareClick for Yon and Bannon23 minute markLink to Yon and Bannon: https://rumble.com/v6qooxk-episode-4341.html23 minute markDonate to WinSubscribeShareLeave a commenthttps://michaelyon.com/#donate33Share this postMichael’s NewsletterMichael Yon with Steve Bannon todayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore45Share
First time I've heard you advocate for returning the Canal to the US. Well-stated and persuasive, especially in context with Bannon's coverage of the Arctic, and based on a "violation" of the terms upon which the Canal was transferred to Panamanian control. With the flow of the migrante cut now, Trump has most of four years to do it "softly", and I can't think of anyone more apt to succeed in doing exactly that.
Very efficient, persuasive and effective use of time on short interview! You might be invited back, which is a good thing…they need to hear all of your truth….like very little deportation! (Example: Police in IL cannot legally cooperate with ICE.)
I liked how you include relevant books, included jabs as “weapons” Ireland invaded (that will be shock to many), camps still operational (news to that audience)