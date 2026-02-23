Mexico — Silver Mining, and More
This Might be War
Mexican conflict may impact mining, food exports, and more. Silver is a contentious matter even without war in Mexico.
Something more is going on. Something that does not meet the eye.
Don’t be surprised if silver mines are seized.
https://www.visualcapitalist.com/ranked-the-worlds-top-silver-producers/
Accurate understanding of this developing situation, muchisimas gracias.
In all honesty, am actually surprised the U.S hasn't threatened to take Mexican Silver Mines before now.
U.S. and Mexican Silver fairly cheap to purchase and demand is only going to raise in value. The only threat remains with the Cartels actually running Mexico as well as the Central Bankers owning U.S. Mines...Far more openly now than in the past.