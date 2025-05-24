Just got this photo from Darien Gap. Says Lajas Blancas camp is closed. As you know, Lajas Blancas is biggest invasion camp in Darien.
We been doing this too long to be fooled. So long as United Nations/etcetera are funded, the invasion plumbing is open. FACT: United Nations is still open for business in Panama. The HIAS office just close to this is still open. HIAS people were still in the office just this week.
I was on a House oversight call recently including operatives from the Marjorie Taylor Greene and her Doge people. They have zero intention for plan to defund United Nations and others who keep this open. This is May 2025 — yet her crew does not even have a plan to plan.
United States just promised Black Hawks to Panama. I do not know if this is public, or even in writing.
Imperfect? Of course. But I respect Donald Trump. And I respect Michael Yon, even though he is highly critical of Donald Trump.
I'll share my message to the admin, submitted via whitehouse.gov a couple of days ago:
<<
Welcome back! What a wonderful relief it has been to see Donald Trump’s return to the White House. I count the four years of the Biden administration as the worst of my 59-year-old life, and I really do think an election of Kamala Harris would have meant the end of the republic.
From the leadup to the 2016 election, through the present, I have contributed, written, and voted in support of President Trump. I see a number of important, positive developments that are ongoing in these early stages of the new administration; for those I am thankful. There remain however, troubling threats to the republic, up to and including existential ones. If I had 10 minutes with the President to relay my concerns, I might include the following:
a) I see a continuing and multi-pronged attack on national sovereignties by internationalist organizations, and believe these attacks have been in the planning for many years. The President’s decision to withdraw from the WHO is enormously important, as I view the Biden admin’s push for amendments to the IHR and the new pandemic treaty as unconstitutional in nature and in process of approval. Organizations such as the WHO, the UN, the WEF, et al, are not mentioned in the US Constitution, and thus should have no role in dictating policy, “health measures,” or way of life, on US citizens; on any citizens in the world, for that matter.
b) As reported by independent journalist Michael Yon and others, the migration infrastructure set up with funding from the US and UN NGOs remains in place in Central America, specifically Panama. The continued existence of this infrastructure would allow a potential Democratic successor to simply re-open the migration tap to aid and abet the human flow once again. It is not enough just to stop the migration flows into the US. Perhaps tens of millions have entered illegally, and need to be expelled by any means necessary. I know that moves are being made in that direction, and I salute Tom Homan. This needs to happen at greater scale and speed. Birthright citizenship and birth tourism need to be nullified.
c) I believe the crimes surrounding COVID-19 constitute the greatest set of crimes in human history. Literally billions around the world, some willingly and many not, have been touched by terribly harmful injections and by punitive and authoritarian governmental restrictions. Pharmaceutical advocates refuse to acknowledge any connection of global surges in excess mortality and disability with the injections. Cheap, established, efficacious medicines like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine were demonized and restricted by health authorities at the cost of countless lives. The crisis was exploited by the most powerful people in the world to further enhance their power and to strengthen their grip on citizens’ ability to live and to transact ordinary business. Implementation of CBDCs and digital passports, so casually and openly discussed at events such as the World Economic Forum as means of coercing “health” compliance, would be steps towards enslavement of humanity.
d) I believe the federal bureaucracies are tainted with large numbers of employees who want this country to fail; that the highest level architects of planned failure work to advance an internationalist agenda. These found shelter and sustenance in the Biden admin. I believe Alejandro Mayorkas betrayed this country in profound and myriad ways, but of course he was not alone in the effort. In the internationalist paradigm, the crime of treason loses its significance, perhaps diminishing to mere misdemeanor. To preserve nation, its significance must not be forgotten, and those guilty of treason should be held to account for it. As a nation, we are in peril!
Best wishes for continued success!
>>