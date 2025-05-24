Just got this photo from Darien Gap. Says Lajas Blancas camp is closed. As you know, Lajas Blancas is biggest invasion camp in Darien.

We been doing this too long to be fooled. So long as United Nations/etcetera are funded, the invasion plumbing is open. FACT: United Nations is still open for business in Panama. The HIAS office just close to this is still open. HIAS people were still in the office just this week.



I was on a House oversight call recently including operatives from the Marjorie Taylor Greene and her Doge people. They have zero intention for plan to defund United Nations and others who keep this open. This is May 2025 — yet her crew does not even have a plan to plan.

United States just promised Black Hawks to Panama. I do not know if this is public, or even in writing.

