Combat operations with US forces in Afghanistan. So many firefights.

Combat operations with British forces in Iraq. Missile-countermeasures activated and I made some photos.

Combat operations with US forces in Iraq. After suicide attack.

Today a group of us met in Texas. Pete “Doc” Chambers (former Green Beret doctor), Mike Adams (Health Ranger), and others. Doc led a memorial for our fallen and wounded comrades and then we had a fine dinner together.

People like us never stop. This all is far from over.

Gates of Fire is one of my most widely read photo-dispatches from Iraq. If you have not read Gates of Fire and seen the photographs, now is a great time.

GATES of FIRE

https://michaelyon.com/dispatches/gates-of-fire/

