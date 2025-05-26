Combat operations with US forces in Afghanistan. So many firefights.
Combat operations with British forces in Iraq. Missile-countermeasures activated and I made some photos.
Combat operations with US forces in Iraq. After suicide attack.
Today a group of us met in Texas. Pete “Doc” Chambers (former Green Beret doctor), Mike Adams (Health Ranger), and others. Doc led a memorial for our fallen and wounded comrades and then we had a fine dinner together.
People like us never stop. This all is far from over.
Gates of Fire is one of my most widely read photo-dispatches from Iraq. If you have not read Gates of Fire and seen the photographs, now is a great time.
https://michaelyon.com/dispatches/gates-of-fire/
We have entered an era in which stealing a billion dollars is treated as shoplifting, and shoplifting as a “human right.” Paper promises now decay at rates perceptible to casual observation.
Your rapid fire rendition has left me stunned. You are carrying a camera and a weapon. Why are you still alive? How do you ever learn to sleep again after an experience like this? How did any of you quell your anxiety enough to function? Memorial Day means something very different to veterans like you are than to those of us who have not been in such a fight with the noise, confusion, terror. Remarkable human beings who can survive emotionally intact to go forward and live lives teaching the rest of us the price of freedom and the cost of war. Thank you.
We salute you and all Veterans Michael Yon sir!