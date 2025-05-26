Texas
26 May 2025
A few simple thoughts on Memorial Day. I am spending the day reading. This is a mind-dump, sans edit.
I found this important book sleeping on a friend’s bookshelf in Texas. I was not sleeping on the bookshelf. The book was sleeping. Old books have a magnetic pull over me.
And there it was. Snoozing away. More than a century old. Waiting for hands such as mine.
The book woke up and came alive in my hands!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Michael’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.