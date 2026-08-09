Max-Interesting Thai Medical Doctor Coming to America

09 August 2026



All Thai people have a nickname. Some nicknames are fanciful such as Ploy (gemstone), Pepsi, Fanta, Beer, Som (orange)…many more.



Some names are for physical or character attributes. Mot (ant) for small or strong. Chang (elephant). Moo (pig). Nok (bird) is common.



I know a Thai man called NASA.



NASA builds giant homemade rockets used in massive competitions. I have witnessed probably a couple thousand “Bun Bang Fai” rockets fly. The biggest rockets roar for miles.



At one point, Thai government threatened potential death penalty if a rocket causes an accident with an airliner. This may seem like exaggeration. It’s not. These rockets are incredible.

Folks who witnessed Bun Bang Fai” competition in Yasothon know how deadly serious this is. I’ve witnessed many rocket festivals. If you venture to a Thai rocket festival and see Thai running away from something, I highly suggest you follow without hesitation. Try to win the race. The accidents are spectacular. Fatalities are common. And thus my friend, a builder of rockets, is called NASA.



During lethal fighting in Thailand in 2014, I was often told about a medical student the Thai called “Max.” Not for Maximillian. Max had a demonstrated reputation of doing things to the Max.



As mentioned, Max was a medical student at the time I first was pointed to him in 2014. I found Max on the battlefields. And spent time with him at the well-appointed medical tent he set up near Bangkok fighting. People were being shot and blown up and killed.



Dr. Max reminds me of Pete “Doc” Chambers, my good friend and retired Green Beret doctor. The crack of incoming gunfire does not stop these men from moving forward.



Max would go onto the field to gather wounded back to his tent.



Back in 2014, I asked Max about some of his tactics for collecting wounded. For some instances, Max and his team would push tires in front of them while crawling forward on the roads. Tires to mitigate rifle fire.



But when the M-79 grenade launchers starting pumping 40mm grenades, the tires were abandoned. Tactic for reaction to grenades: run away to better cover. (I used to carry an M-79 while in the Army. The tactic Max and team used was sound).



Over time, many were killed and wounded. Max was in the middle of action.



Later, Max was involved with the 2018 cave rescue in which Thai boys were trapped for eighteen days.



Max also flew to Nepal after the devastating earthquake. Attended massive flooding in Thailand, fighting on the Thai-Burma border, and other matters in Africa, and Madagascar.



One can imagine how Max earned his name.



And now Dr. Max is both a Thai doctor, and licensed to practice medicine in United States.



My friend wishes to come to America to practice medicine. Dr. Max needs a good hospital who needs a Man of Action. Who happens to be a medical doctor.



For any hospitals who may need Dr. Max, his contact is below.



Max also can do interviews about diseases such as dengue, and political situation in Thailand and SEA more broadly.



I’ve called Max many times about tropical diseases and other interesting matters. One day I will ask Dr. Max to come to Panama. Very similar climate and jungle to Thailand.

Tanasarnpmd@gmail.com

Whatsapp id: +66818188432

Please see the video

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