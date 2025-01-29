JBS “Join Michael Yon, Masako Ganaha (https://x.com/ganaha_masako), and Al Johnson (www.HistoryDA.org) as they discuss the history of the Panama Canal from David McCullogh’s book “Path Between the Seas”. Important information to understand the history of why we are here. “
Path Between the Seas https://www.amazon.com/Path-Between-Seas-Creation-1870-1914/dp/0671244094/
Thank you very informative. So look forward to learning about the native tribes of Panama 🇵🇦 and how they have been exploited and what they have done to survive to this point. Many thanks to All , especially Michael and Masako ❤️🙏🏽🕊️
Michael and Masako, your Panama series over the last week or so has been great. Those stories about the canal during the crossing with Matt and Becky, and this report with Al imparted such a rich history. I would hate to see Trump’s heavy hand swoop in like a bull in a China shop. Oops, seems that analogy could turn out to be all too real.