LIVE today with G.E. Griffin at RED PILL EXPO
Speaking LIVE today with G.Edward Griffin in Las Vegas
Schedule and Link attached:
https://redpillvegas.com
https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1nxnRRQevpmxO
Today, Saturday, 11 July 2026:
Please support our mission. Pages of History are opening with hurricane force.
Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.
For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com
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Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
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Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
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https://michaelyon.com/#donate
Penciled in for 15:15 Las Vegas, Pacific Daylight Time, UTC-7....just over six hours from now.
A handy browser based online time zone converter for the denizens of the commentarium (add your locale to suit): https://savvytime.com/converter/utc-to-nv-las-vegas
And from the RedPill homepage, their youtube livestream link: https://www.youtube.com/@freeholdacademy
Thank you Michael,
Enjoyed your presentation.Well done. Have followed you closely for 5 years so it was all familiar and just as interesting as ever. May it result in more $ supporters for you and Masako.
Prayers for his mercies as you travel. Prayers too for Marcia.