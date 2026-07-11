Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

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Stefan v.'s avatar
Stefan v.
1dEdited

Penciled in for 15:15 Las Vegas, Pacific Daylight Time, UTC-7....just over six hours from now.

A handy browser based online time zone converter for the denizens of the commentarium (add your locale to suit): https://savvytime.com/converter/utc-to-nv-las-vegas

And from the RedPill homepage, their youtube livestream link: https://www.youtube.com/@freeholdacademy

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sdg's avatar
sdg
8h

Thank you Michael,

Enjoyed your presentation.Well done. Have followed you closely for 5 years so it was all familiar and just as interesting as ever. May it result in more $ supporters for you and Masako.

Prayers for his mercies as you travel. Prayers too for Marcia.

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