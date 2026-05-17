Live now with Al Johnson
We are now Live on Substack!
Please spread our voices.
Program with Al Johnson, Historical Detective Agency.
link:
https://substack.com/@historyda/note/p-198085967?r=r2o1n&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action
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