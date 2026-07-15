Las Vegas: The Great Game

I made this video at Hoover Dam yesterday, 14 July 2026. Bit by bit, water level dropping.
Am flying to Texas today. Will learn more about the flooding.
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Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
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Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618