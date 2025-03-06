Mind dump, sans edit.

Panama City, Panama

06 March 2025



It’s three in the morning. Bi-phasic sleep is good the mind. I just finished my first sleep and now will write a few words which may be of interest.

Having lived in Europe for six years, I harbor no illusions of European civility. Europe is, after all, the White People Middle East. A land of war.



And now, even as Europe continues to be invaded by its demographic replacements…part of the final solution is to go to war with Russia. Absolutely insane.



Nord Stream has been destroyed. Masako Ganaha and I warned about this many times BEFORE Nord Stream was destroyed. In fact, we travelled to Germany twice on this specific topic — before Nord Stream was destroyed.

We traveled specifically to BASF in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Because BASF/Nord Stream was #1 on my simple CARVER matrix. Nord Stream is under the sea and hard to visit. So we headed to BASF.

Why did Masako and I travel twice to BASF in Ludwigshafen?



Someone is destroying Europe. Using many weapons. Weaponized “migration,” drugs, etcetera. Another weapon is forced deindustrialization.



Even as millions of low-IQ invaders rape, stab, shoot, and car-attack their way across Europe. Europe’s solution: war with Russia. America’s answer to the same problem includes sending billions to Israel as that war explodes, while millions of Jew and Christian-haters just invaded USA and Europe. Clever.



Europe is being deindustrialized.



And so, three or four years ago I reverted to old school CARVER analysis of potential targets our enemies likely would strike. CARVER is a special operations planning tool for selecting targets to achieve objectives.



I selected CARVER and other tools because our enemies are using same or similar target selection tools.



CARVER:

Criticality,

Accessibility,

Recuperability,

Vulnerability,

Effect,

Recognizability.



If a command wishes to deindustrialize Europe, they will not concentrate on outlier limbs like Spain, Italy, or Sweden. A serious attack will go for Germany’s throat. And will work to split Germany from Russia — Halford Mackinder-style. Take out Germany and the outliers will degrade as natural consequence.



And so…how would one create war, famine, and pestilence across Europe?



There are many roads to apocalypse. But we are up against sophisticated enemies capable of sophisticated analysis, planning, and execution…in which they can use our own energy against us, steal our lands, lives, and treasures. The minds behind this are not barbaric hoards. Barbaric, yes. But refined. The hoards are “migration” weapons.



A far more sophisticated move is to split Germany from Russia, and make a critical mass of Germany/Europe so deranged that Germany/Europe goes to war with Russia. This almost certainly results in European calamity.



Information war heavily reliant on years of intoxicants and psychological operations has left a critical mass of European and American men inert to defend their own women against savages still pouring across our borders. But they sure talk the talk.

I made the photo above in Texas as our government helped invade America. Biden did not order Texas law enforcement to do this. I went across the entire U.S.-Mexico border. Took months. I watched our own law enforcement, military, and border patrol — help tens of thousands invade. With my own eyes, I saw this. And then Americans blame Mexican cartels.



Back to Europe, CARVER and other analysis done in hotel rooms and on book tables pointed to BASF. And Nord Stream. And Groningen in Netherlands. And others. Obvious targets.

And it turned out, we were right.



Masako and I took a normal guided tour of BASF on 12 September 2022. Warning about Nord Stream in interviews.

I made this photograph inside BASF just 14 days before the attack.



And then it happened:

Many people have asked me who blew up Nord Stream?



After a careful examination of means, motive, and clear statements made in advance by US officials just as Joe Biden, the suspect list is short:



Suspect #1: United States — based on means, motive, and clear statements in advance. Present in the area of the crime.



Suspect #2: Invisible Space Aliens — Motive unknown. Means unknown. Presence unknown.



What we do know is someone did this thing. And this was an attack on a NATO member: Germany. This strategic attack on a NATO member is cause to activate the Article 5 mutual self-defense clause of the NATO treaty.



Meaning, United States and NATO should either be loading up with SpaceX to hunt space aliens, or United States and NATO should declare war on United States and NATO. United States/NATO cleverly already were at war with themselves and using the Jim Jones techniques of coercing our/their militaries to take death jabs.

I learned in my study of cults and cultures — the only cult a person never sees is the cult he is in.

Fast forward to 2025 — many are dead or left the military in disgust.



Germany is now talking about putting a trillion Euros to face off with Russia. Cult insanity. Volkswagen and others are crumbling. Just as we warned before Nord Stream was cut. The war from Israel is set to explode. US borders are NOT closed.





And now time for my second sleep. Today will be a long.

