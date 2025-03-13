Share this postMichael’s NewsletterJust landed from Helicopter over CanalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJust landed from Helicopter over CanalRed is China Bridge (Bridge 4). Black is Chinese port going to Blackrock.Michael YonMar 13, 202555Share this postMichael’s NewsletterJust landed from Helicopter over CanalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore39ShareJust landed. Going into hours of meetings. More later. Please Help -- DonateSubscribeShareLeave a comment55Share this postMichael’s NewsletterJust landed from Helicopter over CanalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore39Share
PTGN plans attack on Panama. 3:08 EST News alert. Via Tru News.
Are the Chinese in conjunction with Blackrock off-loading (and re-loading) goods in avoidance of Tariffs and/or embargo's of Countries under US sanctions?